Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A doctor found innocent of murder charges in multiple patient deaths has surrendered his medical license after determining that practicing medicine again in Ohio would be impossible.

William Husel was accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Despite his acquittal last month, Husel still faced an administrative charge of failing to cooperate with a medical board investigation into the criminal allegations.

The board revoked his license Wednesday after Husel agreed he was guilty of the charge.

Husel’s attorney, Doug Graff, said the publicity surrounding the case would hinder Husel from practicing medicine again.

