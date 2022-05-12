Five bids for the construction of the new Wood County 911 Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities and members of Wood County Commission held a hearing for the construction bids for the new 911 Center.

As of now, there are five companies looking to be the one to help renovate the former Suddenlink building and turn it into the new 911 Center.

Two of the companies are from the Mid-Ohio Valley area (United Construction in Parkersburg and Grae-Con in Marietta, Ohio), two others from Charleston (Danhill Construction from Gauley Bridge and MCS Construction from Charleston), and one more in Clarksburg (City Construction).

Wood Co. sheriff and 911 director, Rick Woodyard says that the department and commission are looking for the most cost-effective option.

However, ZMM Architects and Engineers principal and architect, Adam Krason says that all five of these options are favorable in cost.

Even with the recent spike in supply and construction costs.

“We’re very grateful for the bids that we received from the five contractors today. And based on the escalation we’ve seen, we do see good value in what was proposed today. The prices I mentioned is slightly higher than we originally discussed when we started the project with the commission, but less than anticipated when this project went out to bid. I don’t think they’ll see better prices than this for some time. So, I’m hopeful once we go through and do the due-diligence, we’re able to move forward,” says Krason.

Officials say that the decision on the bid will be determined at a later date.

Companies are setting estimated construction duration from 365 days being the shortest by one company to 540 days being the longest by another company.

