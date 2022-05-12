Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On September 9, 2021, officers with the Parkersburg Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint at Hunt’s apartment.

Court documents and statements say officers forced entry after learning that shots had been fired inside Hunt’s apartment.

Hunt was located inside with a pistol sitting next to him. Inside a safe in the bedroom, officers found an additional pistol and two rifles, and over 5,800 rounds of ammunition. A female was also present.

Officers located two spent shell casings in the apartment, and gunshot residue was detected on swabs taken from Hunt’s hands and face.

Investigators later used the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to determine that the spent shell casings were fired from the pistol that officers located next to Hunt.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Hunt knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of an August 2017 felony conviction for breaking and entering in Wirt County Circuit Court.

Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2022, and faces a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.

