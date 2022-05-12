Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On or about January 26, 2021, Tant was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a retail establishment on the south side of Parkersburg. That’s according to court documents and statements.

While in the vehicle, Tant had contact with officers from the Parkersburg Police Department. The officers located a Harrington and Richardson .38-caliber revolver on the dashboard of Tant’s vehicle.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Tant admitted he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of three prior felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance.

