Advertisement

Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime

Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, followed by...
Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On or about January 26, 2021, Tant was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a retail establishment on the south side of Parkersburg. That’s according to court documents and statements.

While in the vehicle, Tant had contact with officers from the Parkersburg Police Department. The officers located a Harrington and Richardson .38-caliber revolver on the dashboard of Tant’s vehicle.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Tant admitted he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of three prior felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man sentenced to five years in prison
The Alexander Local Schools Board of Education hired Will Hampton for a five-year term which...
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton voted in as the new superintendent for Alexander Local Schools
Money will go towards multiple projects, including building new schools.
Wood County Schools Board of Education levy unofficially passes
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
(Source: MGN)
Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced

Latest News

Dowler had been confined at Dismas because he was previously convicted of being a felon in...
Parkersburg man sentenced for walking away from federal reentry facility
According to a news release, Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, pleaded guilty to being a felon in...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
PHS Drivers Ed
PHS students get behind the wheel to learn dangers of driving drunk
William Husel was accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for 14 patients in the...
Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license