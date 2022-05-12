PHS students get behind the wheel to learn dangers of driving drunk

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School students got a behind-the-wheel lesson on drunk and distracted driving on Thursday.

It was all part of the school’s driver’s education class.

An obstacle course was set up on the lawn of PHS with orange cones.

Students got to drive the course in golf carts twice with goggles which simulated different levels of being drunk.

Students were also made to drive the course while texting on their cellphones.

One of the teachers putting on the lesson says they were trying to teach students how difficult it is to drive safely when drinking or distracted by devices.

Marks adds, “If just one kid … just one student we can make a safe driver, but we feel like the impact is bigger than that. We feel like many students realize, that even kids with licenses will say to us Well I really learned a lot today, or I feel like I am a better driver because I have driven with a driver’s ed instructor. So we’re just trying to impact not just driving now in high school but for life long.”

Marks says each cone on the course represents a child.

Students also had to go through a sobriety checkpoint with the PHS’s resource officer while wearing the drunk goggles.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.