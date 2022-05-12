Scoreboard: May 11, 2022
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class AAA Region IV Section 2
Parkersburg - 0
Parkersburg South - 4
Ripley - 0
Hurricane - 10
Parkersburg South will face Ripley in an elimination game on Thursday
Class A Region I Section 2
Parkersburg Catholic - 4
Ritchie County - 23
Ritchie County will host St. Marys in an elimination game on Thursday
Fort Frye - 5
Shenandoah - 1
Athens - 12
Warren - 9
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Division 4 Region 15 Rio Grande 1
Southern - 3
Waterford - 4
Beaver Eastern - 2
Belpre - 3
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.