Scoreboard: May 11, 2022

Baseball scores from May 11
Baseball scores from May 11
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class AAA Region IV Section 2

Parkersburg - 0

Parkersburg South - 4

Ripley - 0

Hurricane - 10

Parkersburg South will face Ripley in an elimination game on Thursday

Class A Region I Section 2

Parkersburg Catholic - 4

Ritchie County - 23

Ritchie County will host St. Marys in an elimination game on Thursday

Fort Frye - 5

Shenandoah - 1

Athens - 12

Warren - 9

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Division 4 Region 15 Rio Grande 1

Southern - 3

Waterford - 4

Beaver Eastern - 2

Belpre - 3

