Will Hampton is officially announced as the new superintendent of Alexander Local Schools starting August 1

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Wednesday evening May 11, a vote was held by the Alexander Local Schools Board of Education where they approved Marietta City Schools superintendent, Will Hampton, to the be the school district’s new superintendent.

The Board of Education hired Hampton for a five-year term which starts on August 1. He also started as a consultant for the Alexander Local School systems on May 11.

Hampton shared his excitement for beginning his next journey.

“I’m excited about the opportunity. It is a different situation than in Marietta and I think there is some real potential there. Really, I’ve met some great people and they seem excited and I’m excited about the possibilities of what we can do there,” said Hampton.

After the Marietta Education Association, a teacher’s union, voted no confidence in Hampton in early February. The Marietta City Schools Board of Education renewed Hampton’s contract with Marietta City Schools for two more years in late February.

The President of the Marietta City Schools Board of Education, Eric Reed, spoke about the impact of losing Hampton not only as their superintendent but someone who has been apart of the community for many years.

“Well he has been committed to Marietta City Schools for almost 20 years. So he has obviously built a lot of relationships. I think the superintendent’s job is a tough job. There are a lot of hard decisions to make. There is going to be some people who are disappointed,” said Reed.

Hampton has held the superintendent position at the Marietta City Schools since 2015. Before becoming the superintendent in 2015, he was a teacher and principal within the district adding up to 17 years total as a part of the Marietta City Schools system.

Hampton talked about what his biggest challenge will be when starting his new position.

“The biggest challenge is going to be getting to know everyone on the same level that I know everyone here I mean I have the luxury of history here. I’ve been here in the district for 17 years. So we have over 300 employees and I know pretty much most of these employees,” said Hampton.

Hampton will be working through a bridge contract this summer to instill and prepare for when the school year starts in the fall.

