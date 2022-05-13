America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Greg Morton, performs at the Smoot Theatre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight at 7 p.m. America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Greg Morton, will be performing at the Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg for the ARC of West Virginia.

All proceeds from the comedy show will go to a statewide event held by The ARC.

Morton says at the event he will do stand up comedy, music parodies and his famous impersonations.

For more information on the event you can visit smoottheatre.com.

