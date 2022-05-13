Advertisement

America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Greg Morton, performs at the Smoot Theatre

WTAP News @ 5- Greg Morton Hosts comedy show at Smoot
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight at 7 p.m. America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Greg Morton, will be performing at the Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg for the ARC of West Virginia.

All proceeds from the comedy show will go to a statewide event held by The ARC.

Morton says at the event he will do stand up comedy, music parodies and his famous impersonations.

For more information on the event you can visit smoottheatre.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man sentenced to five years in prison
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
William Husel was accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for 14 patients in the...
Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license
Dowler had been confined at Dismas because he was previously convicted of being a felon in...
Parkersburg man sentenced for walking away from federal reentry facility
The Alexander Local Schools Board of Education hired Will Hampton for a five-year term which...
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton voted in as the new superintendent for Alexander Local Schools

Latest News

Waterford high school students participate in Serve Waterford Day
Waterford high school holds 8th annual Serve Waterford Day
You could see smoke rising in the sky from miles away.
Belpre house burns down
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads not guilty to multiple charges...
UPDATE: Barber responds to potential sentence
Structure fire on Ward St. in Parkersburg
Structure fire breaks out on Ward Street in Parkersburg