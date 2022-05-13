Barber facing four-month sentence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber is facing four months in prison for charges connected to the events at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors filed a sentencing memorandum Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

According to the filing, prosecutors are requesting a four-month prison sentence, 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service, three years of probation and Barber pay $552.95 in restitution.

Barber pleaded guilty back in December to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building and one count of theft.

Barber was originally charged with five crimes in connection with the Capitol riots: entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading in the Capitol building, and theft. Three of those charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors say that Barber was prepared for violence and wore a Kevlar helmet at the events at the Capital. It also states in an interview with the FBI Barber said he wanted to punch a member of Antifa in the face.

According to the filing, Barber followed people during the riots through broken windows at the Capital. It says he also saw Capital police being attacked and sprayed by fire extinguishers. He then entered the hallway of the suite for the Speaker of the House before being escorted out. It says he also stole a power station from a C-Span media station.

Prosecutors also cited Barber’s interview with WTAP on the night of January 6th where he denied taking part in the attack on the Capital.

Barber’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1st. Sentencing has twice been delayed. It was originally scheduled for March 31st.

