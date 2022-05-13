Belpre house burns down

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A fire burned a home down on Moody Ridge Road Friday afternoon.

You could see smoke rising in the sky from miles away.

Two cars were damaged in the fire as well.

No injuries have been reported.

A neighbor told us that the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department, Little Hocking Fire and Rescue, and Barlow Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene.

