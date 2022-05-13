Advertisement

Belpre house burns down

You could see smoke rising in the sky from miles away.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A fire burned a home down on Moody Ridge Road Friday afternoon.

Two cars were damaged in the fire as well.

No injuries have been reported.

A neighbor told us that the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department, Little Hocking Fire and Rescue, and Barlow Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene.

