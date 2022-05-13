Building Bridges to Careers receives a $15,000 check from Memorial Health System for ten-year partnership

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Building Bridges To Careers and Memorial Health System are getting ready to celebrate ten years of partnering to inspire career choice by bringing together schools, businesses and community members.

On Friday afternoon, Memorial Health System presented a check of $15,000 to BB2C at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their ten-year anniversary event being held in August.

Memorial Health Systems is the events gold-star sponsor, which means they will be helping provide funds to help the program continue to grow over the next ten years.

BB2C Founder and Executive Director, Tasha Werry, shared her appreciation for the donation from Memorial Health Systems.

“Well it’s amazing considering where we started ten years ago, five years ago and the different things that we had to do really to kind of pull these programs together. We started out as everybody was volunteering, every meeting we had was outside of the work day and we really had to boot strap things together. To know that we are here ten years later as an official non-profit organization having partners like Memorial and others it’s just amazing the distance that we have come in really a short ten years,” said Werry.

BB2C will be holding their ten year celebration on Friday, August 19. More information on how to get tickets for the event can be found at bb2careers.org/celebrate .

