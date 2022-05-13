Advertisement

Building Bridges to Careers receives a $15,000 check from Memorial Health System for ten-year partnership

WTAP News @ 5- BB2C check presentation
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Building Bridges To Careers and Memorial Health System are getting ready to celebrate ten years of partnering to inspire career choice by bringing together schools, businesses and community members.

On Friday afternoon, Memorial Health System presented a check of $15,000 to BB2C at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their ten-year anniversary event being held in August.

Memorial Health Systems is the events gold-star sponsor, which means they will be helping provide funds to help the program continue to grow over the next ten years.

BB2C Founder and Executive Director, Tasha Werry, shared her appreciation for the donation from Memorial Health Systems.

“Well it’s amazing considering where we started ten years ago, five years ago and the different things that we had to do really to kind of pull these programs together. We started out as everybody was volunteering, every meeting we had was outside of the work day and we really had to boot strap things together. To know that we are here ten years later as an official non-profit organization having partners like Memorial and others it’s just amazing the distance that we have come in really a short ten years,” said Werry.

BB2C will be holding their ten year celebration on Friday, August 19. More information on how to get tickets for the event can be found at bb2careers.org/celebrate .

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man sentenced to five years in prison
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
William Husel was accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for 14 patients in the...
Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license
Dowler had been confined at Dismas because he was previously convicted of being a felon in...
Parkersburg man sentenced for walking away from federal reentry facility
The Alexander Local Schools Board of Education hired Will Hampton for a five-year term which...
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton voted in as the new superintendent for Alexander Local Schools

Latest News

Structure fire on Ward St. in Parkersburg
Structure fire breaks out on Ward Street in Parkersburg
Two specialists from the Columbus Zoo visited Lubeck Elementary to present different species to...
Columbus Zoo specialists visit Lubeck Elementary
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the week: Ron
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the week: Ron
WTAP News @ Noon - CBUS Zoo animal specialists at Lubeck Elementary
WTAP News @ Noon - CBUS Zoo animal specialists at Lubeck Elementary