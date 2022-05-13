Columbus Zoo specialists visit Lubeck Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lubeck Elementary School hosted two animal specialists from the Columbus Zoo on Friday morning.

Both specialists, one of which was a Lubeck Elementary graduate, presented different animals to students to teach the kids about different types of habitats and species.

Some of the animals that came from the Columbus Zoo were a macaw bird, a penguin, a sloth and many more.

For the animal specialists, their goal was to teach every kid in the audience at least one new fact about zoology.

Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb says that he hopes to incorporate more animal programs into schools across Wood County in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.