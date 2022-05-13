Advertisement

Columbus Zoo specialists visit Lubeck Elementary

Two animal specialists from Columbus Zoo showed off a variety of species to students at Lubeck Elementary School.
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lubeck Elementary School hosted two animal specialists from the Columbus Zoo on Friday morning.

Both specialists, one of which was a Lubeck Elementary graduate, presented different animals to students to teach the kids about different types of habitats and species.

Some of the animals that came from the Columbus Zoo were a macaw bird, a penguin, a sloth and many more.

For the animal specialists, their goal was to teach every kid in the audience at least one new fact about zoology.

Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb says that he hopes to incorporate more animal programs into schools across Wood County in the future.

