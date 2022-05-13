Advertisement

Halee Williams signs with Marietta College for volleyball

Halee Williams signs with Marietta College
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Belpre High School senior Halee Williams has made her decision and signs with Marietta College to pursue volleyball at the next level.

Halee was a multiple sport star for the Golden Eagles, but says she chose volleyball because it’s the sport she finds the most fun, and the sport she wants to continue her progression with.

Halee chose Marietta College because of the close proximity, as well as the winning tradition that comes with being a Pioneer.

