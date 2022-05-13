Jarrett Parks signs with Marietta College for rowing

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Jarrett Parks has decided he will stay local, and attend Marietta College to be a part of the Pioneers rowing team.

Jarrett will also be entering Marietta’s dual-engineering program, so the academics and the ability to be on the rowing team made Marietta College a natural fit.

Jarrett says his familiarity with the Marietta College rowing team and the boathouse led to his decision.

