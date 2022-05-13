Advertisement

Local board of education race results could flip

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Of the local election races specific to Wood County, there’s one race County Clerk Mark Rhodes says is still up in the air.

That’s the board of education district A race between Jeff Fox and Debbie Hendershot.

Fox holds a three vote lead at this time.

The unofficial results are so close that there’s a fifty-fifty chance the results could flip come canvassing on Monday, according to Rhodes. He said that is based on the number of provisional and absentee ballots that need to be added for that race.

”We have three teams, four poll workers - two democrats two republicans that come in. We randomly draw three precincts out of a hat, get their ballots, and they sit down and hand count those ballots to make sure it matches the computer generated report,“ Rhodes said.

Once county commissioners declare results, there’s a 48 hour time frame in which recounts can be requested. If no recounts are requested, the results get certified.

