Local House of Delegates race is so close one candidate anticipates a recount

The winner will compete in November’s general election.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates eleventh district race is an incredibly close race. In fact, unofficial results show just eight votes stand between incumbent Roger Conley and challenger Bob Fehrenbacher.

It begs the question, what will happen with canvassing?

Conley has a theory.

He said, “I would fully expect, whether I come out on the top end or my opponent comes out on the top end, with the closeness of it, I absolutely would anticipate that we’ll probably see a recount.”

Fehrenbacher is leading and the Wood County clerk doesn’t expect that to change with canvassing. He points to the small number of ballots left to add not being enough to sway the outcome.

Mark Rhodes said, “There are no absentee ballots in the district eleven race and there’s five republican provisionals in the district eleven race so that will still not change the outcome of that one.”

That is, of course, unless there was a miscount.

Either way, Conley is looking at the positives.

“I am very proud of my conservative voting record. I have absolutely no regrets with the votes that I took. When this thing’s all over, whichever way it ends up, I’ll be at peace with it just like I am now,” he said.

When Fehrenbacher is asked how he’ll react if he’s certified as the winner, he’s clear that he’ll be looking forward.

“If you will, it’s like a sports analogy. It’s like we’re in March Madness or some tournament. We won. We advance to the next round...so it’s exciting but it’s not over yet,” he said.

Wood County races are scheduled to be certified next Monday. However, the timeline for this race’s results could be extended if a recount is requested.

