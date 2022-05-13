Advertisement

Obituary: Gault, Dwight P.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dwight P. Gault, 79, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on May 9, 2022 at the home of his daughter, Kristen, in Great Mills, Maryland. He was born March 30, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Audry Cecil Gault and Phyllis V. Ayers Gault.

He was a 1962 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was a 22 year veteran of the West Virginia Army National Guard where he served honorably as a Major. He was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, where he was on the board of deacons. He attended the Daytona Beach Drive-in Church. He retired from E.I.Dupont in 2004 as an accounts payable clerk. He was a proud and active member of the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) for the Port Orange Police Dept. in Port Orange, Florida for seven years.

Dwight is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Ann Ankrom Gault, who he married November 19, 1966; one daughter, Kristen (Jeffrey) Frantz of Great Mills, Maryland; two brothers, Leo (Sandy) Gault of Fort Pierce, Florida and Douglas Michael Gault of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by one brother, Franklin Gault.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, May 16, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Pastor Janelle Skinner officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gault family.

