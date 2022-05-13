Obituary: Lawrentz, Craig Kevin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Craig Kevin Lawrentz, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on May 11, 2022. He was born June 24, 1962.

Craig was a member of Steel Workers Union #356. He was employed by Energizer and Excel Logistics, where he had worked for 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, side-by-side riding, mushroom hunting, mountain trips with Jeanie and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Family left behind to cherish his memory are his Lovebug, Jeanie Lawrentz; daughter, Keshia Ice; son, Ben (Brittiny) Ice; brother, Johnny (Rhonda) Lawrentz; five grandchildren, Hailea, Olivia, Isabelle, Chloe and Theo Ice; four nephews, John, Justin, Dillon and Logan Lawrentz and many loving and caring friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1 PM – 3 PM at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., South Parkersburg. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Lawrentz family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.