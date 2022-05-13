Obituary: Staats, Blaine

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blaine Staats, 85 of Williamstown, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He was born May 13, 1936 in Jackson County, WV, a son of the late Holley Wilmer and Della Bennet Staats. Blaine was retired from Diamond Glass with over 38 years of service and worked for the US Army Corp of Engineers. He enjoyed farming, old tractors and spending time with his family.

Blaine is survived by his sons, Steven Leon Staats (Debbie) of Waverly, WV, Randal Staats (Kim) of Whipple, OH and Paul Staats (Kelli) of Williamstown, WV; grandchildren, Shawn Andrew Staats, Cory Perdue (Ellie), Katrina Parlier (Aaron), Paisley Staats and Caleb Norman; great-grandchildren, Zeb Staats, Brantley Norman, Ava Adams and Gabby Parlier and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Mae Staats on July, 27, 2013; grandson, Codi Norman and sister and brothers, Amy, Bob, Lloyd, Harold, Wade, Clayton, Darrell and Orlin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Enoch Pursley officiating. Interment will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Staats family.

