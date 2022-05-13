Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Ron from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

Meet Ron! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the week: Ron
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Ron! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ron is a terrier mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Ron is three years old, and he’s got a very calm demeanor! Ron is the perfect companion for a snuggle buddy and also enjoys going for an occasional walk.

If you are looking to adopt Ron or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

