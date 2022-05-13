Pet of the Week: Ron from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Ron! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ron is a terrier mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Ron is three years old, and he’s got a very calm demeanor! Ron is the perfect companion for a snuggle buddy and also enjoys going for an occasional walk.

If you are looking to adopt Ron or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

