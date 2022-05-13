Scoreboard: May 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class AAA Region IV Section 2

Parkersburg South - 2

Ripley - 5

Ripley will face Hurricane in sectional finals on Friday

Class A Region I Section 2

Tyler Consolidated - 2

Williamstown - 9

Williamstown advances to sectional championship on Saturday

St. Marys - 1

Ritchie County - 5

Ritchie County will face Tyler Consolidated on Friday, with a chance to make the sectional championship

Fort Frye - 1

Waterford - 5

Belpre - 1

Warren - 10

NCAA DIVISION III OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Mount Union at Marietta College O.A.C. Game 1

Mount Union - 2

Marietta College - 19

Baldwin-Wallace - 10

Otterbein - 2

Marietta will face Baldwin-Wallace on Friday at 11 a.m.

Otterbein will face Mount Union on Friday at 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Frye - 0

Garaway - 10

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.