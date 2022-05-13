Scoreboard: May 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class AAA Region IV Section 2
Parkersburg South - 2
Ripley - 5
Ripley will face Hurricane in sectional finals on Friday
Class A Region I Section 2
Tyler Consolidated - 2
Williamstown - 9
Williamstown advances to sectional championship on Saturday
St. Marys - 1
Ritchie County - 5
Ritchie County will face Tyler Consolidated on Friday, with a chance to make the sectional championship
Fort Frye - 1
Waterford - 5
Belpre - 1
Warren - 10
NCAA DIVISION III OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Mount Union - 2
Marietta College - 19
Baldwin-Wallace - 10
Otterbein - 2
Marietta will face Baldwin-Wallace on Friday at 11 a.m.
Otterbein will face Mount Union on Friday at 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fort Frye - 0
Garaway - 10
