Structure fire breaks out on Ward Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday afternoon, a structure fire broke out in Parkersburg.

Authorities received the call at 12:37 p.m. that a house at 611 Ward Street in Parkersburg was on fire.

According to authorities the house was vacant at the time of the call.

The Parkersburg Fire Department was at the scene to put the fire out.

According to authorities the fire has been fully put out and the clean up process has begun.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries at this time.

