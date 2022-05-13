Advertisement

Waterford high school holds 8th annual Serve Waterford Day

WTAP News @ 6- Serve Waterford Day TIH
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - All students from Waterford high school participated in the school’s annual Serve Waterford Day.

For the community service day students do landscaping, gardening for older people, fire hydrant painting and more.

Students believe days like these can help them when they leave high school and become adults.

“Definitely leadership, working together, knowing what we’re supposed to do and working as a team. It also shows us what hard work is, some of us just stay inside all day but being outside and working together with our hands and stuff really help us communicate and be together,” said freshman, Taylor Starkey.

Some students who participated said they would be interested in doing community service outside of the school’s event.

