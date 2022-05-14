Advertisement

Downtown Parkersburg holds clean up day

Parkersburg clean up day
Parkersburg clean up day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning volunteers gathered to help create a more presentable community.

Volunteers walked around the city and picked up trash and debris.

One volunteer who helped clean Market St. says she gets excited to help the city where she grew up.

“For the past year I’ve volunteered a lot more than I have in the past and it’s been nice to give back to the community that I live in,” said volunteer Sam Copen.

Some volunteers hope that the city can hold days like this more often in hopes it would lead to larger crowds.

