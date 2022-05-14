New assistant chief is sworn in for the Marietta Fire Department

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Forrest Schneider was sworn in as the Marietta Fire Department’s new assistant chief on Friday afternoon.

If you ask Assistant Chief Schneider what his favorite part of working at the fire department is, his answer is simple.

“Working with people and solving problems.”

His people skills are a part of what got him the job.

Fire Chief C.W. Durham said, “Assistant Chief Schneider is one of those people who can go out and have a conversation with anyone in the public at any level he needs to. He does a great job of conveying a message needed.”

Schneider’s no novice. He’s been working at the department for the past 23 years.

“The department’s in transition. A lot of people are retiring, a lot of new firefighters coming so I’ll really get the opportunity to further their career and oversee their training,” Schneider said.

It was his brother in law’s firefighting career that first sparked his interest in the industry.

Schneider said it’s the family atmosphere that drew him in.

“Just the camaraderie they had amongst each other and we just got together and had a lot of functions involved here with the department - a lot of softball, a lot of fish fries and fundraisers…and it’s just like a family. And that’s exactly what we have here, just a giant family.”

Over two decades into his fire department career, his family is what keeps him going.

“First of all, it starts with your family. You gotta have the support of your family and I have that as you can see. Had a great showing of people today…and you just have to have the genuine interest in the best interest of the people in the community and you just want to help them…and all firefighters have that. It’s nothing new,” he said.

Schneider said he looks forward to building on what the department’s done with fire prevention and training.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.