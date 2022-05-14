Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said.

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.

Roush, 25, died after a shooting April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County. He was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Jaquan Hall, who’s in his early 20s, was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder, among other charges.

Sheriff Wood said Nelson was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. He is in custody at the South Central Regional Jail without bond, pending extradition. Tap here for previous coverage:

Man arraigned for Easter Sunday murder

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.