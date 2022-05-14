Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns for the first time in two years

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Stamp Out Hunger food drive has helped local pantries and local families for over 20 years now.

Due to the pandemic the food drive has returned for the first time in two years.

Food drive coordinator, Bill Kirby, says he believes keeping everything local results immense support from the community.

“Seeing that the local pantries benefit which means they’re going to see that it gets where it is most needed that way everybody gets a little bit out of it and everybody gets some reward in knowing their efforts are going to use here in the local community,” said Kirby.

Kirby worked in food pantries throughout the county and understands how important it is to help out the community around you.

“Well, I’ve worked in the local pantries here in Wood County, so I saw how much of a need there was from people coming through them. Especially young families or single families and that gave me inspiration to help out,” Kirby said.

The food drive will take place next year on the second Saturday in May.

