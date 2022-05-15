Crowd gathers to celebrate Belpre tunnel mural project being completed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for the completion of the Belpre tunnel mural.

Projects like these could take months and even years but for the community it could be worth it.

“I think it really makes the space way more beautiful, I think it’s something that everybody who passes through this tunnel can enjoy and it’s been a really good way to get the high school involved with the students and involving the youth and the art community which is something that is really important to us,” said lead artist, Rebekah Williamson.

Getting the community involved with the project was a pivotal part to this project.

“To get an authentic design from one of the Belpre students it means the world to me and I’m sure it means the world to her and the community here in Belpre,” said community leader, Reed Byers.

The community hopes that projects like these can lead to larger projects.

“It really creates a place that we all want to live and when this is a place we all want to live we don’t have to worry about people leaving. We can build new schools, we can bring in new businesses and I’m just really grateful to be a part of that,” Byers said.

