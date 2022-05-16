Advertisement

Debbie Hendershot edges out Jeff Fox for Board of Education District A

WTAP News @ 6 - Hendershot beats Fox
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After todays canvassing of votes 52 total ballots were counted that weren’t initially counted.

Of the 52 votes 37 were provisional and 15 were early votes that were challenged and overruled.

For the Board of Education Sarah Townsend reamined the winner, Debbie Hendershot claimed victory over Jeff Fox after being down three votes after Tuesday’s election, and Bob Fehrenbacher extended his lead over Roger Conley from eight to ten.

These results are not permanent until 48 hours after three precincts have been hand counted and the winning candidate opponents choose to not challenge.

