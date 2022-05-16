Fort Frye high school students take part in “Community Day”

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Fort Frye high school took time out of their morning to help out the school community.

Over three hundred students in all high school grades came together to assist in helping revitalize the Fort Frye community.

It is a part of the group’s “Community Day.”

Seventeen groups of students helped with cleaning deteriorating gravestones, washing the Beverly pool, Beverly Volunteer firetrucks, and many other facilities that needed assistance.

“I think that’s very important to learn early on. Because then later in life you’ll know what you’re doing, how to do it properly. And if you move to a bigger city, you’ll know how to take part in that and how to get involved with the community,” says junior, Mattie Schneider.

Students and faculty say that taking pride in their community at an early age is an important aspect to learn.

“So much of what happens here happens because of the citizens who live here. There’s just not a lot that local government can always hit because they just can’t make it to everything. And so, having our kids volunteer their time and see that they have a positive impact is certainly important,” says Government and American History teacher, Pam Bennett.

Students also helped in areas of Lower Salem and Lowell to beautify those areas.

