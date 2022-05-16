Historic Harmar Bridge Update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Historic Hamar Bridge has started the beginning stages of reopening.

A male and female team of divers met to check the integrity of the underwater pillars that currently hold up the bridge.

A team of engineers also met to check the above water portion of the pillars.

Many throughout the community have stories about the bridge that connect back to their childhood and they are excited to make the bridge part of their everyday lives again.

“I’ve walked across it so many times I’ve lost count so you know it’s something that everybody in this town does at one point whether its to walk out and watch the sternwheel fireworks or to watch the regatta boat races for Marietta high school and Marietta college when the crew team is rowing down,” said Chairman, Larry Sloter.

The board for the Historic Harmar Bridge Company would also like to thank the community and the Harmar days festival for making the repairs for the bridge possible.

