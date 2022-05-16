Advertisement

Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky

Police showed support for police officers who died in the line of duty through Operation Blue Sky.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Multiple local police departments drove through the Mid-Ohio Valley in a procession to honor and remember police officers who died in the line of duty Saturday night.

It’s an annual MOV tradition that’s carried on for years. It’s called Operation Blue Sky.

Washington County Sheriff’s Major Brian Rhodes says local police are fortunate to get strong support from the community. He says, in years passed, he’s even seen people stand on the side of the road in the rain to show their support for the event.

Multiple departments took part Saturday night, including Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police Department, Belpre Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and more.

