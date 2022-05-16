Obituary: Berg, Edna Mae

MARIETTA, Ohio, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edna Mae Berg, 95, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 10, 1927 in Marietta, OH to the late Daniel and Freida Wagner Zimmer.

Edna graduated from Marietta High School in 1944. She worked as an LPN and pharmacy technician at Marietta Memorial Hospital. On October 18, 1944 she married Henry Berg and he preceded her in death in 2007. Edna was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church and was highly involved in many church activities. She enjoyed her family and friends, quilting, cooking, making dish rags, playing cards, and in her younger years enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by four children, Mary Biehl of Marietta, OH, Diane Gates (Pat) of Cutler, OH, David Berg (Kathy) of St. Petersburg, FL and Ronald Berg (Debbie) of Pinellas Park, FL; 10 grandchildren, Larry Edward Berg, Jr. (Karolyn), Melinda Baker (Chris), Jennifer Tornes (Alan), Melissa Martinez, Joseph Wright (Kathy), Adam Gates (Ashley), Natalie Poritz (Shawn), Davey Berg, Ryan Berg (Amy) and Brittani Berg; 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren with 1 on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Berg; granddaughter, Jill Gates and siblings, Richard Zimmer, Paul Zimmer and Betty Duff.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Rev. Joe Vasarhelyi officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the funeral home.

There will be a meal for food and fellowship at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, 401 5th St., Marietta, OH 45750.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

