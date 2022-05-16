Advertisement

Obituary: Britton, Elma Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elma Lee Britton, 88, of Washington, WV passed away May 15, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born on August 23, 1933 in Washington, WV and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Elva McCune Padgett.

Elma worked at K-mart and then opened her own craft shop “Elma’s Elgante Crafts”.  She loved making crafts and especially liked to crochet.  She also loved setting up at the Flea Market in Ripley, selling glassware.

Elma is survived by her 3 children, Marcie McMahan (Gary), Cheryl (Joe) and Dana (Paula); granddaughter Christy Eaton (Ryan); great granddaughter Kayleigh Terrell; sister, Donna Lynch and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Britton and grandson, Mark McMahan. 

Funeral services will be Wednesday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Rod Blanchard officiating.

Burial will follow at Lubeck Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm at the funeral home.     

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

