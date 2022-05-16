Advertisement

Obituary: Davis, Nicholas Paul

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nicholas Paul Davis, 50, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on May 13, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on November 23, 1971 the son of Genita Starcher of Mineral Wells, and the late Emmett Davis.

Nicholas was employed by Phoenix Construction. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything outdoors.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Angelique Davis; one daughter, Laken Davis; one son, Nicholas “Hunter” Davis (Shelby); two sisters, Angela Drake and Misty Fields (John); one brother, Emmett Starcher (Amy); one granddaughter Hayzlie Davis along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Delma Starcher; niece, Lindsey Stegner; paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Davis.

Services will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Glen McBride officiating. Visitation will be from 11A.M. until time of service at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Davis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

