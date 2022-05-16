Obituary: Hilton, Christopher Michael

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Christopher Michael Hilton, 34, of Lowell passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 17, 1987, in Cambridge to Johnny Hilton of Marietta and the late Christine Perkins. He was employed at Appleby’s Restaurant.

On January 12, 2015, he married Amanda Erb who survives with 3 stepchildren: Tia Carpenter, Tylor Carpenter and Taylor (Jeffery) Powers all of Marietta; daughter Aubrey Nicole Chase, brother Cody Harris; grandparents Rita Fultz and Jeffrey (Darcel) Fultz all of Cambridge and his much loved grandchildren. His son Connor Hilton preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service on Wednesday from 9:00 until the hour of the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

