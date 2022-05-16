Advertisement

Obituary: Houser, David Paul

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
David Paul Houser Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday May 13, 2022 David Paul Houser, 76 walked into heaven saying, “ME HAPPY!”

With both of his arms extended he received hugs from his Creator, his Savior, his Mom and Dad and from all of his family and his friends that have been waiting for him to arrive.

Very fond memories will have to replace David’s laugh, smile and hugs for all of his family and his friends the he leaves behind but, know he will be waiting to hug you all on your arrival.

The love he gave and lessons that he taught will always be in the hearts and lives of his brothers, Dan and Mark, all his family, all his friends and his special extended family from the Willows Center (Thank you all).

A private family service will be held on a later date.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

