Advertisement

Obituary: McCracken, Kerry L.

Kerry L. McCracken Obit
Kerry L. McCracken Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kerry L. McCracken, 64, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1958, son of the late Gerald and Rose Ellen McCracken. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly J. McCracken.

Surviving are his nephews, Brandon McCracken, Kristopher Campbell, and nieces Mandy Campbell, Jennifer Goodnite. He loved all his great nieces and nephews as well as his great-great nieces and nephews.

Kerry was Christian by faith. He was an avid WV Mountaineers fan. He was very friendly and giving with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed take out food that his niece Ally Biehl would regularly bring to him. He loved all his family especially his great nieces. He resided at Arbors of Marietta. He loved the staff and residents and considered it his home. Kerry’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arbor’s for their loving care.

At his request, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date. 

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and message of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Honoring Kane Roush
Another man identified in Roush homicide
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky
Craig Kevin Lawrentz Obit
Obituary: Lawrentz, Craig Kevin
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns for the first time in two years

Latest News

Norma Louise Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Norma Louise
Marlene “Nana” Webb Obit
Obituary: Webb, Marlene “Nana”
Michael L. Stephens Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stephens Sr., Michael L.
David Paul Houser Obit
Obituary: Houser, David Paul
Harry Eugene Mugrage Obit
Obituary: Mugrage, Harry Eugene