Obituary: McCracken, Kerry L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kerry L. McCracken, 64, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1958, son of the late Gerald and Rose Ellen McCracken. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly J. McCracken.

Surviving are his nephews, Brandon McCracken, Kristopher Campbell, and nieces Mandy Campbell, Jennifer Goodnite. He loved all his great nieces and nephews as well as his great-great nieces and nephews.

Kerry was Christian by faith. He was an avid WV Mountaineers fan. He was very friendly and giving with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed take out food that his niece Ally Biehl would regularly bring to him. He loved all his family especially his great nieces. He resided at Arbors of Marietta. He loved the staff and residents and considered it his home. Kerry’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arbor’s for their loving care.

At his request, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and message of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

