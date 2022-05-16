Advertisement

Obituary: Mugrage, Harry Eugene

Harry Eugene Mugrage Obit
Harry Eugene Mugrage Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Harry Eugene Mugrage, 85, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Harry was born April 30, 1937 in Marietta, Ohio to Harry and Kathleen  Mugrage.

He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War.

He married Peggy Sue Porter on October 13, 1995.

Following his time in the service, Harry operated Gene’s Construction until 2018. He was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking and playing dominoes.

Harry will be deeply missed by his wife Peggy; children Kevin Mugrage, Harry Mugrage Jr., Tracy Armstrong, Brian Mugrage, Lacey Darnell, Christopher Taylor, Dezzarae Fielder; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Mugrage.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 17th at 2 PM East Lawn Memorial Park where military rites will be held.  

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

