Obituary: Murray, Betty Jean “Betty C”

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jean “Betty C” Murray, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away May 14, 2022, at the Clay Health Care Center.

She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Velma Bethel Williams Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William O. Murray and her siblings Dick Shively, Donald Cunningham, Kenneth Cunningham and Nancy Moran.

Although born in Ritchie County, she attended Parkersburg High School, graduating with the class of 1958. Following graduation, she attended Camden Clark School of Nursing and worked at a hospital in Florida, Walter Reed Medical Center, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and finally for the Wirt County Senior Citizens Center in Elizabeth, WV. Betty was an avid collector, loved reading and fishing and camping.

“Betty C” is survived by her step-children Naomi Evans, Sandra Becky, Leonard (Sandra) Murray, Larry (Linda) Murray, Lonnie (Mary Ann) Murray and Mike Murray; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law Don Moran.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 19 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at K or P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny White Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the family.

