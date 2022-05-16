Obituary: Radcliffe, Shirley A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley A. Radcliffe, formerly of Parkersburg, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of James Carl Radcliffe, to whom she was married for 64 years. Born at home in Cleona, PA on February 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Amos M and Mary Lineweaver Runkel.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a founding member of the Mountwood Bird Club. She and her husband loved to travel and took many birding trips, including to Trinidad, Tobago, Belize, and Costa Rica. She would spend long hours gardening and liked to build pathways and walls with large stones. For most of her life she belonged to a bowling league and had a lot of fun bowling with her friends. She also enjoyed sewing clothing, doll clothes, and curtains. Shirley always created a beautiful and comfortable home for her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Rick Radcliffe (Kelly Gates) of Williamstown and Cathy Jo Radcliffe of Lansdale, PA. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, birding, and bowling friends.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Alverta Granger, Marion Kreider, and JoAnn Nelson.

Per the family’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is providing cremation services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. To donate by check, please send to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. Checks should be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.”

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Radcliffe family.

