Obituary: Roberts, Norma Louise
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Louise Roberts, 89, of Vienna, WV passed away May 15, 2022 at Worthington Healthcare Center.
She was born May 24, 1932 in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph Andrew and Isa Gay Mitchell Haddox.
Norma worked for Storks Bakery, Viscose and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her son, James D. Roberts, II of Vienna; four grandchildren, Trey Roberts, Shelby Roberts, Joe Roberts and Rachael (Sasha) Champion; one grandchild, Sophia Champion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Delmont Roberts; daughter, Deborah Yocum; and brother, Sam Haddox.
Private Graveside services will be conducted at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Bill Brown officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna WV is honored to serve the Roberts family.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.