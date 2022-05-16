Advertisement

Obituary: Stephens Sr., Michael L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael L. Stephens, Sr., 79, of Washington died May 13, 2022 at his residence.  He was born on January 20, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV  and was the son of the late Edward Lewis and Cora Gates Stephens.

Mike graduated from PHS in 1961 and attended several years at Mountain State Business College.   He worked at O’Ames and was a Manager for Bell, Smith and Matlack Trucking Companies.  He was also a member of the Pioneer Antique Auto Club and enjoyed working on cars and tractors.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geneva Fordyce Stephens; one daughter, Beth (Randy) Cline of Washington, WV; one sister Carolyn Stephens (Larry Carr) of Washington, WV; niece Terri Stephens  Richards (Steven and family)  of Washington, WV; one sister-in-law Kathryn Stephens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael L. Stephens, Jr. and one brother, Robert Stephens.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Rod Blanchard officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held  Tuesday 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

