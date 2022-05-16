Obituary: Umpleby, Mary Kathryn (Kay)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1929, daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947 and received a Secretarial Science Certificate from Parkersburg Community College in May 1987.

Kay is survived by six of her seven children: Ruth Peters, Parkersburg; Mary (Dana) Campbell, Vienna; Charlene (Steve) Farnsworth, Boaz; Kathy (Dave) Lynch, Vienna (with whom she lived); Carl Umpleby, Vienna; and Paul (Shawna) Umpleby, Parkersburg. She is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and 4 Great- great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James O’Neal (Jim) Umpleby; daughter, Darlene Pasko; brother, Kemper Simmons; and sister, Freda Lewis.

Kay was proud to have been on the cradle roll of North Parkersburg Baptist Church. She served as a teacher in the kindergarten, primary, and Vacation Bible School. She also sang in Choir, served with American Baptist Women, holding several offices on a local and state level. She was a charter member of the New Hope Baptist Church and prior to her death, she was a member of City Soul Ministries in Vienna.

She babysat in home for a dozen families through the years. Kay was very proud when she edited and published her mother’s poetry. She spent much of her time in the last 13 years creating religious greeting cards on the computer and mailing them monthly to friends and family members. Kay was an inspiration to all who knew her and will forever be missed.

Kay’s memorial service will be held May 28, 2022 at 11A.M. at City Soul Ministries, 1101- 46th Street, Vienna, WV.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of comfort with the Umpleby family please visit vaughankimes.com.

