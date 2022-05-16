Advertisement

Obituary: Umpleby, Mary Kathryn (Kay)

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby Obit
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1929, daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947 and received a Secretarial Science Certificate from Parkersburg Community College in May 1987.

Kay is survived by six of her seven children: Ruth Peters, Parkersburg; Mary (Dana) Campbell, Vienna; Charlene (Steve) Farnsworth, Boaz; Kathy (Dave) Lynch, Vienna (with whom she lived); Carl Umpleby, Vienna; and Paul (Shawna) Umpleby, Parkersburg. She is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and 4 Great- great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James O’Neal (Jim) Umpleby; daughter, Darlene Pasko; brother, Kemper Simmons; and sister, Freda Lewis.

Kay was proud to have been on the cradle roll of North Parkersburg Baptist Church. She served as a teacher in the kindergarten, primary, and Vacation Bible School. She also sang in Choir, served with American Baptist Women, holding several offices on a local and state level. She was a charter member of the New Hope Baptist Church and prior to her death, she was a member of City Soul Ministries in Vienna.

She babysat in home for a dozen families through the years. Kay was very proud when she edited and published her mother’s poetry. She spent much of her time in the last 13 years creating religious greeting cards on the computer and mailing them monthly to friends and family members. Kay was an inspiration to all who knew her and will forever be missed.

Kay’s memorial service will be held May 28, 2022 at 11A.M. at City Soul Ministries, 1101- 46th Street, Vienna, WV.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of comfort with the Umpleby family please visit vaughankimes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
Honoring Kane Roush
Another man identified in Roush homicide
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky
Craig Kevin Lawrentz Obit
Obituary: Lawrentz, Craig Kevin
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns for the first time in two years

Latest News

Norma Louise Roberts Obit
Obituary: Roberts, Norma Louise
Marlene “Nana” Webb Obit
Obituary: Webb, Marlene “Nana”
Michael L. Stephens Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stephens Sr., Michael L.
David Paul Houser Obit
Obituary: Houser, David Paul
Harry Eugene Mugrage Obit
Obituary: Mugrage, Harry Eugene