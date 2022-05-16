Obituary: Webb, Marlene “Nana”

BIG SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marlene “Nana” Webb, age 64, of Big Springs, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Eric Webb. They shared 28 years together. She was born in Calhoun County on September 19, 1957, a daughter of the late Clark and Maggie Woods Burrows.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sharlene King, and her brother, Michael Burrows. She was a member of Spruce Hollow Community Church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Eric Webb; her son, Aaron (Karla)Burrows of Eva, Alabama; her grandchildren, Wyatt, Katelynn, and Jack Burrows of Eva, Alabama; two sisters, Darlene (Timmy) Nicholas of Nicut and Colleen Burrows of Nicut; two brothers, Steve (Patty) Woods of Spencer, WV, and Sandy Burrows of Clendenin, WV; a special mother-in-law, Bonnie Sims Webb Buck of Big Springs, WV; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends.

”Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23:4.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, with Rev. Ed Eisley officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Interment will bein the Webb Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.