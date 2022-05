PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - John Sadler changed his plea in Judge Waters courtroom Monday morning.

Sadler pleaded guilty to fleeing from an officer in vehicle with reckless indifference. He will be sentenced on July 18 at 9 a.m.

He could face one to five years in prison and a fine of no less than $1,000 to no more than $2,000.

