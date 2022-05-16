W. Va. Turnpike upgrade at Beckley getting finishing touches

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The finishing touches on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley are getting underway and expected to last about eight weeks.

The $140 million widening project on the eight-mile stretch was finished last fall, but final paving and striping were delayed to allow holiday traffic to have full access on the heavily traveled road.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller says paving and striping will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to minimize impact on motorists.

Delays should be expected until the work is complete.

The speed limit in the zone will be 55 mph. Miller said it will be strictly enforced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.