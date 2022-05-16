Advertisement

Wood Co. Schools getting students interested in Pre-Cosmetology program

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is offering a new program for students to get a head start in the beauty and cosmetology industry.

Officials with Wood Co. Schools, West Virginia University at Parkersburg and entrepreneur, Lee Rector traveled to the three high schools in the county to discuss the new pre-cosmetology program.

Classes for this program will begin in the fall of the 2022 through 2023 school year at Wood Co. Schools for juniors and seniors.

School officials say that this program is already receiving significant interest from students at all three high schools.

Something that Rector says that he likes to see as an aesthetician.

“You know, this is something that I had a dream about for 15 or 20 years. Because when I was going to make-up artistry school there was no program like this available. So, I’m very excited for the students and I’m very excited for this program and for our community that the Wood County Board of Education and WVU-P is partnering together to make this happen,” says Rector. “Because it’s going to have such a huge impact on students’ lives, getting them out into the work community, keeping them in our community, and really giving them an opportunity to really have a career once they are ready to move out of high school and onto college.”

Classes for the program will be held at the Wood Co. Technical Center.

And Lee’s Studio, which is owned by Rector will be used as a practicum facility.

Wood Co. Schools will be allowing 20 juniors and 20 seniors.

The application for the program will be ending this Friday on May 20.

