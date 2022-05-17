Brayden Sallee signs with Shawnee State basketball team

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Warren High School senior Brayden Sallee will be taking his basketball talents to Portsmouth, Ohio to be a part of the Shawnee State Bears basketball program.

Brayden held his signing ceremony on Tuesday in the Warrior gymnasium, as he takes his next step towards Shawnee State.

Brayden says he loved meeting the team, and learning the culture of the Bears’ program, and he is excited to get started. He says because of the size difference, he will work on honing in his guard skills, because he will not be able to play in the post as much as he did at Warren.

Brayden says the Bears will be getting a very hard-worker, and he will give 100 percent every day.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.