Camden Clark Auxiliary celebrates 70th year and donates over $70 thousand

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark brings back its annual appreciation luncheon for volunteers and to provide funds for the hospital and future full-time nurses.

Camden Clark auxiliary is returning with its appreciation luncheon for its volunteers.

And with it being the 70th year of the auxiliary, the group is looking to do something special by donating over $70 thousand.

And some of these funds will be used to help college students seeking to become full-time nurses.

“It’s been a huge benefit. I am taking full time classes still and this is helping me pay for them,” says scholarship recipient, Brittany Root.

Officials also are appreciative to have this luncheon return to give back to the hospital’s volunteers.

“Our volunteers are a very great asset to our hospital. And they do want to give back to patients, staff, visitors, and the community. And they are just an awesome group to work with,” says auxiliary and volunteer manager, Margie Reed.

The Camden Clark auxiliary awarded three recipients each with a $25 hundred college scholarship.

Five thousand dollars will go to additional scholarships to college students.

All other funds will be used for patient enhancements and equipment.

